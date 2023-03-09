BASF : Personal Care production sites on an exciting journey towards Net Zero 2050

BASF's Çayırova production site in Turkey has received the International Renewable Energy Certificate

The production site in Zona Franca, Spain has been supplied with fossil resource-free electricity since 2022

Further European production sites in the personal care sector are successfully implementing measures towards 2050 Net Zero goals

Monheim am Rhein, Germany - March 9, 2023 - The European production sites for BASF's personal care business are successfully implementing measures towards 2050 Net Zero goals. The Çayırova production site has taken an important step in reaching its emission targets by obtaining the International Renewable Energy Certificate (I-REC). The classification confirms that the electricity consumed by the production site is generated from 100% renewable resources. The I-REC Standard is acknowledged by major reporting frameworks such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP).

The Çayırova production site lowered its carbon footprint resulting from green electricity needs and carbon emissions by around 65% compared to 2018. Since 2015 the site successfully reduced its greenhouse gas emissions significantly by centering on operational excellence projects to optimize the consumption of raw materials, steam and electricity. Thus, the reduction in the amount of carbon emissions targeted for 2030 for current production volumes has already been realized and it is one step closer to the goal of reducing the carbon footprint to zero by 2050.

"We have been focusing on operational excellence these last years and have already implemented improvements, resulting in CO 2 reductions at our sites," emphasizes Turgay Kocaturk, Çayırova Site Manager. "I appreciate that local authorities are also noticing our efforts and have acknowledged them by awarding us with the Low Carbon Hero Award 2021. By sourcing 100% green energy and implementing OpEx measures, we are on a very good path to achieving our sustainability goals."

European production sites are advancing on their Net Zero targets

Other European production sites for the personal care sector are also working intensively to make their contribution to environmental protection. The production site in Zona Franca, Spain, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with a green power supplier. Sufficient green electricity is now available to convert 100% of the electricity procurement for this site into "green" from 2022 onwards. The electricity is provided by onshore wind farms located in various sites throughout Spain. Another example is Pulnoy, France, where high-end active ingredients for the personal care business are manufactured. Implementing a new steam production unit already enabled the site to save approximately 30% of CO 2 emissions in comparison with the replaced system. The UV-filter Competence Center in Grenzach, Germany, continues its journey to climate neutrality with an approved investment which will allow the site to decrease its CO 2 emissions by approximately 20% after startup in 2025, thanks to a new drying process with improved energy efficiency developed by BASF's process technology expert leads.