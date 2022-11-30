Advanced search
11:12 2022-11-30 am EST
10:53aBasf : Personnel Changes at BASF
PU
06:19aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Firmer as Eurozone Inflation Drops
DJ
05:42aBasf : Joint News Release Inditex and BASF develop the first detergent designed to reduce microfiber release from textiles during washing
PU
BASF : Personnel Changes at BASF

11/30/2022 | 10:53am EST
The Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE has decided on the following personnel change:

Matthias Dohrn (48) will assume responsibility for the Global Procurement division, based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, as of January 1, 2023. He is currently responsible for the Battery Base Metals & Recycling unit and succeeds Stefano Pigozzi (59), who will retire effective December 31, 2022.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-22-423

Attachments

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 15:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
