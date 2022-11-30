BASF : Personnel Changes at BASF

The Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE has decided on the following personnel change:

Matthias Dohrn (48) will assume responsibility for the Global Procurement division, based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, as of January 1, 2023. He is currently responsible for the Battery Base Metals & Recycling unit and succeeds Stefano Pigozzi (59), who will retire effective December 31, 2022.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-22-423