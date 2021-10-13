Log in
BASF : Rediso® 2.0 for an enhanced digital customer experience

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
  • Rediso® with advanced features and a new look and feel
  • Simulator for hand dishwashing detergent formulation
  • BASF's digital solutions create added value for customers in the home care and I&I industry

Quick answers, individual solutions and access to in-depth knowledge - these are must-haves for customers in the home care and I&I industry wanting to enter new business areas and flourish in a competitive environment. To meet this requirement, BASF Home Care and I&I Europe developed Rediso®, a digital platform for its customers. The online tool is now not only presented in a new design, but also on an even higher technological level to provide its users with a further improved digital customer experience.

Digitalization creates added value for customers

Rediso® has leveraged machine learning and artificial intelligence to become an even more powerful platform for digital customer requests, giving users a cutting-edge search experience amid access to an extensive pool of data. Rediso® is not only fast and precise but finds relevant information around the clock.

A chatbot assistant makes searching even easier in future. What's more, Rediso® has a new look with a sleek, easy-to-use interface. Whether access to the system is via laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone, Rediso® offers convenient interaction with any device.

Simulator for hand dishwashing applications

A simulator integrated in Rediso® enables customers to optimize their hand dishwash formulations in less time. Based on its broad portfolio, BASF has developed and tested formulations for outstanding efficiency in hand dishwashing applications. As well as optimizing ingredient selection for customers, it saves them valuable development time in the laboratory. The simulator can also be used to calculate the cost of a formulation and estimate the amount of dishes that can be washed with the hand dishwashing detergent.

Rediso® - the digital assistant for the home care and I&I industry

Rediso® is a digital solution platform providing access to validated BASF industry expertise in the home care and I&I sector. The platform offers easy handling, quick answers and individualized solutions. www.rediso.org

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-21-345

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
