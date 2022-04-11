Log in
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 10:18:45 am EDT
52.24 EUR   +1.70%
10:08aBASF SE : BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2022
EQ
05:17aBASF SE : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
04:14aBASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2022

04/11/2022 | 10:08am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2022

11-Apr-2022 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2022

- Sales expected to be ?23,083 million (Q1 2021: ?19,400 million), considerably above the prior-year quarter and slightly above analyst consensus

- EBIT before special items expected to be ?2,818 million (Q1 2021: ?2,321 million), considerably above the prior-year quarter and considerably above analyst consensus

- EBIT expected to be ?2,785 million (Q1 2021: ?2,311 million), considerably above the prior-year quarter and considerably above analyst consensus

- Net income expected to be ?1,221 million (Q1 2021: ?1,718 million), considerably below the prior-year quarter and considerably below analyst consensus


Ludwigshafen - April 11, 2022 - BASF has released preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022. Sales increased by 19 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to ?23,083 million (Q1 2021: ?19,400 million). This was mainly driven by higher prices; currency effects, mainly relating to the U.S. dollar, had a slightly positive effect. Sales thus slightly exceeded average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2022 (Vara: ?21,982 million).

The BASF Group's operating business performed better than in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, EBIT before special items amounted to an expected ?2,818 million, an increase of 21 percent compared with the prior-year quarter (Q1 2021: ?2,321 million) and thus also considerably above the analyst consensus for the first quarter of 2022 (Vara: ?2,431 million).

All segments exceeded average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the first quarter of 2022. In Other, EBIT before special items was considerably lower than expected by analysts on average.

The BASF Group's EBIT amounted to an expected ?2,785 million in the first quarter of 2022, considerably above the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q1 2021: ?2,311 million) and considerably above the analyst consensus for the first quarter of 2022 (Vara: ?2,377 million).

Net income reached ?1,221 million, considerably below the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q1 2021: ?1,718 million) and considerably below average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2022 (Vara: ?1,767 million). This is due to impairment charges recognized by Wintershall Dea, particularly for loans to Nord Stream 2 AG, which BASF included in its net income from shareholdings on a proportional basis (72.7%) with around ?1.1 billion.

Further information

The overview of analyst estimates, which is compiled monthly by Vara Research on behalf of BASF, can be found at: www.basf.com/analysts-estimates.

BASF will publish the Quarterly Statement Q1 2022 on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST and will comment on the figures at the conference call for analysts and investors (from 08:30 a.m. CEST).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com

Jens Fey
Corporate Media Relations
+49 621-60-99123
jens.fey@basf.com

11-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 60-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 60-4 25 25
E-mail: info.service@basf.com
Internet: www.basf.com
ISIN: DE000BASF111, DE000A0JRFB0, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JRFA2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JQF26, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0EUB86, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE0008846718, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0XFK16, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, XS0420401779, Börse Luxemburg, XS0412154378, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, DE000A0T4DU7,Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, CH0039943292, Swiss Exchange (SWX), CH0039943383, Swiss Exchange (SWX), DE000A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, XS0414672070, Börse Luxemburg, ,
WKN: BASF11, WKN A0JRFB, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JRFA, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JQF2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0EUB8, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 884671, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFK1, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFHJ, Börse Luxemburg, , WKN A0T6EG, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T4DU, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 3994329, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN 3994338, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T65R, Börse Luxemburg,
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
EQS News ID: 1325505

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1325505  11-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
