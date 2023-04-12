Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:02:03 2023-04-12 am EDT
49.49 EUR   +0.76%
10:51aBASF Forecasts Q1 Net Income Jump, Sales Decline
MT
10:27aBasf Se : BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023
EQ
04/10AGCO and Bosch BASF Smart Farming Announce Joint Development and Commercialization of Smart Spraying Capabilities
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023

04/12/2023 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023

12-Apr-2023 / 16:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023

  • EBIT before special items, EBIT and net income in Q1 2023 considerably above respective average analyst estimates
  • Sales in Q1 2023 considerably below analyst consensus

 

Ludwigshafen – April 12, 2023 – BASF has released preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2023. Sales declined by 13.4% in the first quarter of 2023 to €19,991 million (Q1 2022: €23,083 million). This was mainly driven by considerably lower volumes. Sales were considerably lower than average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: €21,819 million).

EBIT before special items of BASF Group amounted to an expected €1,931 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 31.5% compared with the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: €2,818 million) but considerably above the analyst consensus for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: €1,599 million). In particular, EBIT before special items in the Agricultural Solutions segment considerably exceeded average analyst estimates. Chemicals, Materials and Surface Technologies were also considerably above the respective average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the first quarter of 2023. In the Industrial Solutions and Nutrition & Care segments, EBIT before special items missed average analyst estimates slightly and considerably, respectively. In Other, EBIT before special items was weaker than expected by analysts on average.

The BASF Group’s EBIT amounted to an expected €1,867 million in the first quarter of 2023, considerably below the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: €2,785 million) but considerably above the analyst consensus (Vara: €1,533 million).

Net income reached €1,562 million, considerably above the figure in the prior-year quarter (Q1 2022: €1,221 million) and considerably above average analyst estimates for the first quarter of 2023 (Vara: €1,081 million). In the prior-year quarter, impairments on the participation in Wintershall Dea had burdened net income of BASF Group.

Further information

The overview of analyst estimates, which is compiled monthly by Vara Research on behalf of BASF, can be found at: www.basf.com/analysts-estimates.

BASF will publish the Quarterly Statement Q1 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CEST and will comment on the figures at the conference call for analysts and investors (from 8:00 a.m. CEST).

 

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com
 

Jens Fey
Corporate Media Relations
+49 621-60-99123
jens.fey@basf.com



End of Inside Information

12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 60-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 60-4 25 25
E-mail: info.service@basf.com
Internet: www.basf.com
ISIN: DE000BASF111, DE000A0JRFB0, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JRFA2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JQF26, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0EUB86, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE0008846718, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0XFK16, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, XS0420401779, Börse Luxemburg, XS0412154378, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, DE000A0T4DU7,Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, CH0039943292, Swiss Exchange (SWX), CH0039943383, Swiss Exchange (SWX), DE000A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, XS0414672070, Börse Luxemburg, ,
WKN: BASF11, WKN A0JRFB, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JRFA, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JQF2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0EUB8, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 884671, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFK1, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFHJ, Börse Luxemburg, , WKN A0T6EG, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T4DU, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 3994329, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN 3994338, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T65R, Börse Luxemburg,
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
EQS News ID: 1606199

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1606199  12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BASF SE
10:51aBASF Forecasts Q1 Net Income Jump, Sales Decline
MT
10:27aBasf Se : BASF Group releases preliminary figures for first quarter of 2023
EQ
04/10AGCO and Bosch BASF Smart Farming Announce Joint Development and Commercialization of S..
AQ
04/06German rail upgrade raises supply chain fears
RE
04/06After growing GM corn for decades, some US farmers open to Mexican restrictions
RE
04/06Energy transition in action at German port of Wilhelmshaven
RE
04/04New silicon anodes could help EV batteries go farther, charge faster
RE
04/04Basf : Personnel changes at BASF
PU
04/04BASF SE : Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/04BASF SE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 84 021 M 91 706 M 91 706 M
Net income 2023 3 479 M 3 797 M 3 797 M
Net Debt 2023 17 632 M 19 245 M 19 245 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 6,91%
Capitalization 43 867 M 47 880 M 47 880 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 109 013
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 49,11 €
Average target price 53,77 €
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE5.86%47 880
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD22.03%59 769
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.72%32 443
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.00%14 534
SOLVAY SA12.80%12 053
BRENNTAG SE15.41%11 622
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer