BASF SE : Barclays remains Neutral
Today at 06:50 am
Sebastian Satz from Barclays retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 68.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:08:10 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|44.42 EUR
|+0.86%
|+5.30%
|-4.13%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|44.47 €
|+0.86%
|746 913
|2023-06-29
|44.04 €
|-0.08%
|1,778,200
|2023-06-28
|44.08 €
|+2.24%
|3,194,091
|2023-06-27
|43.11 €
|+0.76%
|1,748,476
|2023-06-26
|42.79 €
|+1.30%
|1,596,422
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-4.13%
|42 858 M $
|+3.25%
|32 526 M $
|+46.93%
|66 769 M $
|+1.84%
|16 094 M $
|+18.75%
|11 781 M $
|+7.88%
|11 410 M $
|+1.81%
|9 879 M $
|+3.25%
|9 250 M $
|+26.07%
|8 510 M $
|+0.63%
|8 328 M $