BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
December 19, 2023 at 03:03 am EST
Share
Bernstein confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 45.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.23 EUR
|-0.08%
|+5.91%
|+4.07%
|09:03am
|BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Dec. 15
|Özdemir examines further restrictions on the use of glyphosate
|DP
|BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Özdemir examines further restrictions on the use of glyphosate
|DP
|Expensive energy, empty state coffers - chemical industry with little confidence
|DP
|Chemical industry presents figures - is the sector stabilizing?
|DP
|European Equities Close Mixed in Wednesday Trading; EU, Euro Area Production Rises
|MT
|Mercedes-Benz: extension of two management contracts
|CF
|BASF: supported by broker upgrade
|CF
|UBS Upgrades BASF to Buy from Sell, Lifts PT
|MT
|European Midday Briefing : Stocks Steady as Focus Turns to Fed
|DJ
|European shares edge higher as chemical makers rise; Fed rate verdict in focus
|RE
|BASF : UBS upgrades its recommendation
|CF
|Chemical stocks strong - BASF tops Dax after UBS turnaround
|DP
|European shares muted on caution ahead of Fed's rate verdict
|RE
|UBS upgrades BASF to 'Buy' - target up to 55 euros
|DP
|BASF SE : Raised by UBS
|ZD
|BASF SE : Warburg Research remains Neutral
|ZD
|BASF India Forms Subsidiary for Coating Business
|MT
|German Inflation Slowdown Fuels Local Stocks' Recovery
|MT
|Global markets live: Broadcom, Lululemon, Apple, Tesla, Flutter...
|BASF : Stifel confirms its 'hold' recommendation on the stock
|CF
|BASF SE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|BASF to Set Up Legally Separate Entities for Agriculture, Battery Materials, Coatings Businesses
|MT
|BASF Commits to Net-zero Scope 3.1 Carbon Emissions by 2050
|MT
|BASF SE : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
|BASF extends collaboration with Heidelberg University
|CF
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.07%
|47 043 M $
|+67.00%
|76 202 M $
|+7.23%
|31 647 M $
|+4.27%
|16 199 M $
|+36.34%
|13 107 M $
|0.00%
|11 121 M $
|+7.85%
|10 409 M $
|+7.23%
|9 823 M $
|+35.46%
|9 245 M $
|+6.29%
|8 686 M $