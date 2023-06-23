BASF SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 08:44 am
Analyst Peter Spengler from DZ Bank research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08:54:41 2023-06-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|42.03 EUR
|-0.83%
|-7.96%
|-9.33%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.27%
|41 514 M $
|-1.15%
|31 140 M $
|+40.74%
|65 557 M $
|+4.24%
|16 351 M $
|+16.64%
|11 908 M $
|+4.53%
|11 318 M $
|+1.32%
|9 364 M $
|-3.71%
|9 344 M $
|+3.10%
|8 545 M $
|-10.89%
|8 310 M $