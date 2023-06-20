Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:23:01 2023-06-20 am EDT
42.76 EUR   -2.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

06/20/2023 | 03:17am EDT
Chetan Udeshi from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about BASF SE
03:17aBASF SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/19Basf : Personnel changes at BASF
PU
06/19Chemical stocks weak - economic worries, BASF downgrade
DP
06/19Basf : breaks ground on polyethylene plant at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China
PU
06/19Basf : reorganizes the European distribution of polyoxymethylene (POM)
PU
06/18'The intention met with approval': 50 years ago, name ..
DP
06/18Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks
RE
06/16Pyrum Jump-starts Phased Commissioning of Tires Recycling Plant in Dillingen, Germany
MT
06/16Chinese delegation to meet with Germany's top corporate brass next week
RE
06/15Basf : Petronas Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in Kuantan 2022
PU
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
Financials
Sales 2023 81 482 M 89 032 M 89 032 M
Net income 2023 3 580 M 3 911 M 3 911 M
Net Debt 2023 17 085 M 18 668 M 18 668 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 7,67%
Capitalization 39 388 M 43 037 M 43 037 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 109 013
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 44,07 €
Average target price 53,55 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Dirk Elvermann Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-5.01%43 037
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD47.95%68 287
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.14%31 860
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.83%16 589
BRENNTAG SE20.80%12 144
SOLVAY SA6.34%11 389
