BASF SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
November 28, 2023 at 05:09 am EST
Chetan Udeshi from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|42.71 EUR
|-1.13%
|-2.65%
|-8.06%
|11:09am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.99%
|42 138 M $
|+60.40%
|70 030 M $
|+3.77%
|30 628 M $
|-2.42%
|15 279 M $
|+28.60%
|12 445 M $
|+8.67%
|11 972 M $
|+0.65%
|9 715 M $
|+8.08%
|9 519 M $
|+40.16%
|9 135 M $
|+2.98%
|8 392 M $