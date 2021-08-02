Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF SE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating

08/02/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 83.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about BASF SE
06:27aBASF SE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:08aBASF SE : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
02:12aBASF : Irgastab® enables LOTTE Chemical to deliver high-clarity medical polyprop..
PU
07/30BASF SE : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/29BASF SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/29Eni, BASF Launch Biofuel R&D Initiative
DJ
07/29BASF : Eni and BASF launch joint R&D initiative to reduce the CO2 footprint of t..
PU
07/29BASF SE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07/29BASF SE : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
07/29BASF SE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 74 045 M 88 037 M 88 037 M
Net income 2021 5 264 M 6 259 M 6 259 M
Net Debt 2021 14 858 M 17 666 M 17 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 5,16%
Capitalization 60 822 M 72 149 M 72 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 107 646
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 66,22 €
Average target price 80,10 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE2.32%72 149
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.61%67 205
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.5.54%39 937
ROYAL DSM N.V.20.70%34 430
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG9.82%16 197
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED28.99%15 569