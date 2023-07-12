BASF SE : Jefferies remains Neutral
Today at 01:57 pm
Jefferies confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 47.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:40:15 2023-07-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|44.85 EUR
|-1.60%
|+6.00%
|+0.74%
