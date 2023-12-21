BASF SE : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
December 21, 2023 at 12:22 pm EST
Share
Jefferies analyst Chris Counihan reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 39.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 12:30:21 pm
|48.47 EUR
|+0.04%
|48.44
|-0.05%
|06:22pm
|BASF SE : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
|ZD
|05:54pm
|Investors feel frosty ahead of US inflation
|AN
|BASF SE : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
|ZD
|Investors feel frosty ahead of US inflation
|AN
|Oil company Harbour to take over Wintershall Dea - closure plans
|DP
|Harbour Energy up after inking deal for majority of Wintershall assets
|AN
|Harbour Energy Enters $11 Billion Deal to Buy Wintershall Dea's Upstream Assets
|MT
|Joy over BASF-Wintershall deal mainly at Harbour Energy
|DP
|Harbour Energy Buys Wintershall Dea Upstream Assets for $11.2 Billion -- Update
|DJ
|BASF: Merger of Winterhall Dea with oil company Harbour Energy
|DP
|BASF: sale of Wintershall Dea's E&P business
|CF
|Harbour Energy Buys Wintershall Dea's Upstream Assets for $11.2 Billion
|DJ
|Harbour Energy in $11.2 bln deal to buy Wintershall Dea's upstream assets
|RE
|German Stocks Flatline Amid Negative Consumer Climate Forecast
|MT
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 20.12.2023 - 15:15
|DP
|BASF CEO change in turbulent times: Kamieth moves to the top
|DP
|Russia Seizes Wintershall Dea, OMV Stakes in Western Siberia Energy Project
|DJ
|BASF SE Announces Chief Executive Changes
|CI
|Putin orders transfer of OMV, Wintershall Dea stakes in Russian ventures
|RE
|BASF Names Markus Kamieth to Succeed Martin Brudermueller as CEO -- 2nd Update
|DJ
|BASF: new Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2024
|CF
|BASF Names Markus Kamieth to Succeed Martin Brudermueller as CEO -- Update
|DJ
|BASF appoints Markus Kamieth as new CEO
|DP
|BASF Names Successor to Outgoing Chairman
|MT
|BASF CEO Martin Brudermueller to Step Down
|DJ
|Wintershall Dea hits back at asset seizure, says Russia unpredictable
|RE
|BASF says company veteran Kamieth to become CEO
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.48%
|47 441 M $
|+73.04%
|78 238 M $
|+7.59%
|31 509 M $
|+2.59%
|15 805 M $
|+38.01%
|13 263 M $
|0.00%
|10 832 M $
|+8.40%
|10 429 M $
|+10.31%
|9 864 M $
|+35.55%
|9 287 M $
|+4.56%
|8 446 M $