    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
News 
Summary

BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/03/2022 | 10:08am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.01.2022 / 16:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2022/q1/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://report.basf.com/2022/q1/en/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2022/q3/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022
Address: http://report.basf.com/2022/q3/en/

03.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1264364  03.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264364&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 77 128 M 87 537 M 87 537 M
Net income 2021 5 631 M 6 391 M 6 391 M
Net Debt 2021 14 421 M 16 368 M 16 368 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,91x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 56 744 M 64 533 M 64 402 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 110 672
Free-Float 100%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE0.00%64 533
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.00%71 863
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.0.00%41 852
ROYAL DSM N.V.0.00%38 401
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED0.00%16 796
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG0.00%15 088