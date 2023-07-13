BASF SE : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
Today at 02:45 am
The analyst from Baader Bank, Markus Mayer, maintains his advice to sell. The target price is unchanged at EUR 53.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:08:33 2023-07-13 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|46.62 EUR
|-0.25%
|+6.00%
|+0.74%
