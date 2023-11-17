EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BASF SE
BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.11.2023 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
BASF SE
|Street:
|
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|Postal code:
|
67056
|City:
|
Ludwigshafen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
529900PM64WH8AF1E917
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
0.10 %
|
4.75 %
|
4.85 %
|
892,522,164
|Previous notification
|
0.10 %
|
4.94 %
|
5.05 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000BASF111
|
0
|
716,587
|
0 %
|
0.08 %
|US0552625057
|
0
|
190,452
|
0 %
|
0.02 %
|Total
|
907,039
|
0.10 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Right To Recall
|
Open
|1,842,070
|
0.21 %
|Right Of Use
|
Open
|662,258
|
0.07 %
|Future
|
15.03.2024
|2,304,454
|
0.26 %
|Call Warrant
|
07.07.2031
|1,991,692
|
0.22 %
|Swap
|
07.07.2031
|2,350,029
|
0.26 %
|Call Option
|
19.12.2025
|3,276,200
|
0.37 %
|
|
|Total
|
12,426,703
|
1.39 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Put Option
|
20.12.2030
|Cash
|
2,904,870
|
0.33 %
|Call Warrant
|
29.11.2032
|Cash
|
1,184,006
|
0.13 %
|Future
|
31.12.2030
|Cash
|
11,089,045
|
1.24 %
|Forward
|
20.12.2024
|Cash
|
250,100
|
0.03 %
|Swap
|
14.11.2033
|Cash
|
3,322,259
|
0.37 %
|Call Option
|
31.03.2035
|Cash
|
6,265,956
|
0.70 %
|Put Option
|
18.12.2026
|Physical
|
4,961,000
|
0.56 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
29,977,237
|
3.36 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs International Bank
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|GS Global Markets, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|GS Finance Corp.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs International
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Murray Street Corporation
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Sphere Fund
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Folio Financial, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Folio Investments, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
Date
