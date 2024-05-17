Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
05:19:34 2024-05-17 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
48.7
EUR
-0.76%
-0.15%
-0.10%
BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
May 17, 2024 at 05:02 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: BASF SE
BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.05.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
BASF SE Street:
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38 Postal code:
67056 City:
Ludwigshafen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.31 %
4.61 %
4.92 %
892,522,164 Previous notification
0.64 %
4.77 %
5.40 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) US0552625057
0
226,878
0 %
0.03 % DE000BASF111
0
2,496,177
0 %
0.28 % Total
2,723,055
0.31 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right To Recall
Open 1,994,973
0.22 % Right Of Use
Open 330,797
0.04 % Swap
07.07.2031 2,350,029
0.26 % Call Option
18.12.2026 5,665,300
0.63 % Call Warrant
07.07.2031 1,943,049
0.22 %
Total
12,284,149
1.38 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Call Warrant
29.11.2032 Cash
1,135,297
0.13 % Put Option
18.12.2026 Physical
3,053,500
0.34 % Swap
10.05.2034 Cash
8,997,273
1.01 % Call Option
31.03.2035 Cash
5,704,681
0.64 % Future
19.12.2031 Cash
9,082,798
1.02 % Put Option
20.12.2030 Cash
723,178
0.08 % Forward
21.03.2025 Cash
199,607
0.02 %
Total
28,896,333
3.24 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International Bank
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GS Global Markets, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GS Finance Corp.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany Internet:
www.basf.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1905975 17.05.2024 CET/CEST
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
BASF SE is No. 1 worldwide in the chemical industry. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- functional products (44.1%): catalysts (38.9% of net sales), performance materials (23.9%), monomers (22.7%), and coatings (14.5%);
- high-performance materials (21.6%): care chemicals (33.1% of net sales), dispersions and pigments (31.8%), performance chemicals (20.8%) and nutrition products (14.3%);
- chemicals (15%): petrochemicals (71.5% of net sales), and intermediate products (28.5%);
- agrochemicals (14.6%);
- other (4.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.9%), Europe (27.9%), North America (27.3%), Asia/Pacific (25.4%) and South America/Africa/Middle East (9.5%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
49.08
EUR
Average target price
55.68
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.47% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1