  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BASF SE
  News
  Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
03:35aBASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/18BASF SE : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/17BASF : to expand European production for Hexamethylenediamine and Polyamide 6.6
PU
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

01/24/2022 | 03:35am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2022 / 09:33
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 2nd Interim Report

Ludwigshafen - January 24, 2022 - In the period from January 17, 2022 until and including January 21, 2022 a number of 905,129 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
01/17/2022 145,680 68.2601
01/18/2022 165,778 67.9523
01/19/2022 181,315 67.7671
01/20/2022 180,698 67.4577
01/21/2022 231,658 66.1874
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including January 21, 2022 amounts to a number of 1,568,170 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272006  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272006&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
