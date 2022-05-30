Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BASF SE
  News
  Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 04:22:25 am EDT
51.42 EUR   +0.60%
03:45aBASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/27BASF SE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/26BASF SE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

05/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

30.05.2022 / 09:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback ? 20th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen ? May 30, 2022 ? In the period from May 23, 2022 until and including May 27, 2022 no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
05/23/2022 0 0.00
05/24/2022 0 0.00
05/25/2022 0 0.00
05/26/2022 0 0.00
05/27/2022 0 0.00
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including May 27, 2022 amounts to a number of 15,010,492 shares.

Following the new authorization to repurchase own shares by the Annual Shareholders? Meeting of BASF SE on April 29, 2022, the share buyback program will be continued as planned as soon as the renewed mandate of a bank is completed.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1363869  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363869&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
