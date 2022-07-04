Log in
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:02 2022-07-04 am EDT
41.51 EUR   +0.58%
04:13aBASF : Care Creations® opens first Baby Care Competence Center in Turkey
PU
02:38aBASF SE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
07/01Bosch develops first 3D-printed ceramic microreactor
AQ
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

07/04/2022 | 05:48am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 11:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

Share buyback – 25th Interim Report

 

Ludwigshafen – July 4, 2022 – In the period from June 27, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 a number of 784,864 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

 

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
06/27/2022 5,000 42.9820
06/28/2022 5,000 43.2937
06/29/2022 250,000 42.1605
06/30/2022 406,551 40.2982
07/01/2022 118,313 41.0802

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including July 1, 2022 amounts to a number of 19,279,943 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

 

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1389889  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
