Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:09 2022-07-18 am EDT
42.97 EUR   +3.64%
03:58aBASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/14BASF SE : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/14BASF SE : Downgraded to Sell by UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

07/18/2022 | 03:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

18.07.2022 / 09:56
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

Share buyback – 27th Interim Report

 

Ludwigshafen – July 18, 2022 – In the period from July 11, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022 a number of 532,137 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

 

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
07/11/2022 104,908 41.6330
07/12/2022 17,229 41.3466
07/13/2022 125,000 41.7552
07/14/2022 280,000 40.6378
07/15/2022 5,000 41.0483

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022 amounts to a number of 20,090,302 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

 

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1399761  18.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399761&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BASF SE
03:58aBASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/14BASF SE : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/14BASF SE : Downgraded to Sell by UBS
MD
07/13BASF : introduces PuriCycle® portfolio of catalysts and adsorbents to enable plastics recy..
PU
07/13BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/13BASF SE : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
07/13Basf Introduces Puricycle® Portfolio of Catalysts and Adsorbents to Enable Plastics Rec..
CI
07/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PepsiCo, Amazon, Gap, Apple, Twitter...
07/12BASF SE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/12BASF SE : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 85 026 M 85 798 M 85 798 M
Net income 2022 4 923 M 4 968 M 4 968 M
Net Debt 2022 16 989 M 17 143 M 17 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,89x
Yield 2022 8,37%
Capitalization 37 301 M 37 640 M 37 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 110 828
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 41,46 €
Average target price 59,60 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-32.90%37 640
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-19.58%47 721
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-32.41%27 766
FMC CORPORATION-8.17%12 709
SASOL LIMITED28.80%12 311
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-4.58%10 333