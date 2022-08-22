Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:21 2022-08-22 am EDT
41.80 EUR   -2.88%
04:07aBASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/19Germany's Rhine water too low even for some empty vessels
RE
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

08/22/2022 | 04:07am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

22.08.2022 / 10:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

Share buyback – 32nd Interim Report

 

Ludwigshafen – August 22, 2022 – In the period from August 15, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022 a number of 552,800 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
08/15/2022 399,912 43.9054
08/16/2022 888 44.3092
08/17/2022 150,000 43.1092
08/18/2022 1,000 43.6195
08/19/2022 1,000 43.2545

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022 amounts to a number of 20,938,372 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


22.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1425113  22.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
