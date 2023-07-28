BASF SE : Sell rating from Baader Bank
Today at 05:14 am
Baader Bank is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 53.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:22:34 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|49.24 EUR
|+2.80%
|+4.18%
|+6.61%
