BASF SE : UBS remains a Sell rating
October 31, 2023 at 05:24 am EDT
Share
UBS analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 37.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|43.21 EUR
|+3.66%
|+5.84%
|-6.57%
|07:30am
|BASF Swings to Net Loss for Q3; Sales Revenue Down
|MT
|07:23am
|BASF Swings to Net Loss After Sales Hurt by Lower Prices, Volumes
|DJ
|BASF Swings to Net Loss for Q3; Sales Revenue Down
|MT
|BASF Swings to Net Loss After Sales Hurt by Lower Prices, Volumes
|DJ
|BASF sees 2023 profit at lower end of target range
|RE
|Yield curve control morphs
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Sentiment Weighed by Weak China PMI Data
|DJ
|BASF presents new figures on business development
|DP
|Wintershall Dea Swings to Net Loss on Weak Oil, Gas Prices
|DJ
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES as of 10/30/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
|Wintershall Dea Q3 net profit plunges 86%, UAE project weighs
|RE
|BASF SE : UBS maintains a Sell rating
|ZD
|Lower gas prices put pressure on Wintershall Dea's balance sheet
|DP
|Wintershall Dea Q3 net profit plunges 86% on weak oil, gas prices
|RE
|Toxic Gas Leaks From BASF Ludwigshafen Complex After Operational Disruption -- OPIS
|DJ
|Agrichemicals group Syngenta names company insider as CEO
|RE
|BASF SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|Chemical maker Sika's nine-month sales rise due to MBCC acquisition
|RE
|The derisking dilemma: how German companies are tackling China risk
|RE
|Lanxess to cut 870 jobs worldwide
|RE
|Arkansas orders Chinese-owned seed producer Syngenta to sell US farmland
|RE
|EU Inspects Construction Chemicals Firms Over Antitrust Concerns -- 2nd Update
|DJ
|EU Inspects Construction Chemicals Firms Over Antitrust Concerns -- Update
|DJ
|China approves herbicide-tolerant GM canola product for import
|RE
|China approves GM canola product for import
|RE
|BASF Boosts Ethylene Oxide Output as Unit Comes Online -- OPIS
|DJ
|China to provide more opportunities for foreign companies to promote trade
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.05%
|39 470 M $
|+37.69%
|60 108 M $
|+6.21%
|33 461 M $
|-3.45%
|14 122 M $
|+16.44%
|11 067 M $
|+5.61%
|10 984 M $
|-7.67%
|8 911 M $
|-1.91%
|8 535 M $
|-10.37%
|8 135 M $
|+23.86%
|8 015 M $