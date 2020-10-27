|
BASF : Third Quarter
10/27/2020 | 05:05am EDT
|Sales 2020
56 610 M
66 965 M
66 965 M
|Net income 2020
-1 508 M
-1 784 M
-1 784 M
|Net Debt 2020
15 386 M
18 200 M
18 200 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-31,2x
|Yield 2020
|5,84%
|Capitalization
47 026 M
55 573 M
55 628 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,10x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,05x
|Nbr of Employees
|117 563
|Free-Float
|100%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|25
|Average target price
56,83 €
|Last Close Price
51,20 €
|Spread / Highest target
32,8%
|Spread / Average Target
11,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-31,8%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BASF SE
|-23.98%
|55 573