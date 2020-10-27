Log in
BASF SE

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 05:24:22 am
50.775 EUR   -0.83%
05:05aBASF : Third Quarter
PU
10/26EQT kicks off sale of German facilities manager Apleona - sources
RE
10/26Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel nears project hub
RE
BASF : Third Quarter

10/27/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Text

P-20-338

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:04:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 56 610 M 66 965 M 66 965 M
Net income 2020 -1 508 M -1 784 M -1 784 M
Net Debt 2020 15 386 M 18 200 M 18 200 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,2x
Yield 2020 5,84%
Capitalization 47 026 M 55 573 M 55 628 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 117 563
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 56,83 €
Last Close Price 51,20 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board & CTO
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Denise Schellemans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE-23.98%55 573
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.31%57 990
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-8.88%42 929
ROYAL DSM N.V.19.68%27 845
FMC CORPORATION5.55%13 651
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-22.68%12 623
