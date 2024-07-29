BASF : UBS reduces its price target

UBS maintains its 'buy' recommendation on BASF, but cuts its price target from €58 to €51, a new target that still holds 17% upside potential for the stock, following the German chemical company's quarterly publication last Friday.



The broker reduces its volume growth forecast for the second half of 2024 from 5.7% to 1.5%, and comes in 3% below the lower limit of EBITDA targets for the current year, but believes that this 'is already priced in'.



