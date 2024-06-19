BASF : UBS remains positive, but adjusts its target

UBS reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on BASF with a price target lowered from €61 to €58, a new target still implying a 29% upside potential for the German chemicals giant's stock.



'The acceleration of the recovery in demand is not yet visible; we are reducing estimates but remain 3% above consensus for 2024. The improvement in product spreads in June should also be favorable", believes the broker.



