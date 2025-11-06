UBS maintains its Neutral rating on the BASF stock with an unchanged target price of €45 (cp: €42.9, -0.3%) after its Q3 results.



"UBS forecasts EBITDA of €7.3bn for 2026, compared with €7.5bn expected by analysts. In 2026, we anticipate a limited recovery in volumes and a decline in prices, partially offset by cost savings," the broker said.



For 2025, BASF has maintained its forecast of EBITDA excluding exceptional items of between €6.7bn and €7.1bn, with expected free cash flow (FCF) of €400m to €800m, after generating €398m in cash in Q3.