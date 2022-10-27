Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:26 2022-10-27 am EDT
45.89 EUR   +0.85%
03:25aBASF SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:14aBasf : Virtual Roadshow UK/Ireland
PU
03:04aBasf : launches Chemetall Innovation and Technology Center for surface treatment solutions in China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : Virtual Roadshow UK/Ireland

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Market Story

Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, CFO

Virtual Roadshow UK/Ireland

October 27, 2022

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 151 to 160 of the BASF Report 2021. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.

2

October 2022 | BASF Capital Market Story

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

At a glance

Reporting

Pushing the

Q3 2022

transition to a

sustainable

economy

Unique position to capture growth in Asia

Battery materials driving electro- mobility and future growth

3

October 2022 | BASF Capital Market Story

What is driving BASF's future growth?

Global trends provide opportunities for growth in the chemical industry

Driven by the

+24%

Population growth:

emerging markets

2021 to 2050

China the largest market:

~50%

Share of global

chemical market

by 2030

Digitalization:

Rapid growth in volume of data

Climate change:

Required reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the 2°C goal

660

zettabytes in 2030

-70%

by 2050 (baseline 1990)

Circular economy:

~200

Electromobility:

Non-recycled plastics

Growing demand for

worldwide

million metric tons per year

battery materials

~21%

per year 2021 to 2030

4

October 2022 | BASF Capital Market Story Sources: UN, IEA, Conversio, UBS Foresight, BASF

Unique position to deliver long-term value

Unique Verbund concept

  • 6 Verbund sites globally
  • 232 additional production sites worldwide
  • 7.3 million metric tons of CO2 avoided globally in 2021

Industry-leading innovation platform

  • €2.2 billion R&D expenses in 2021
  • ~10,000 employees in R&D
  • Sales of ~€11 billion in 2021 with products launched during last 5 years

Strong and expanding local presence in fast growing Asian market

  • 2 Verbund sites already
  • ~70 production sites
  • €21.2 billion1 sales in 2021
  • Strong volume and earnings development of BASF in Greater China

Creating value to society and contributing to a sustainable development

  • Target: 25% CO2 emission2 reduction by 2030 (compared with 2018)
  • We aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions2 by 2050
  • Achieve €22 billion in Accelerator sales by 2025 (already reached in 2021: €24.1 billion3)

Progressive dividend policy

  • Aim to increase the dividend per share every year
  • Dividend of €3.40 per share for 2021

1

Sales in Asia Pacific by location of customer. Only includes sales from BASF entities fully consolidated according to IFRS 10/11

2

Includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. In March 2021, we replaced our previous target of CO -neutral growth

2

until 2030 (baseline 2018: 21.9 million metric tons of CO2e) with a new, more ambitious climate protection target to

reduce absolute CO2 emissions by 25% compared with 2018 (new target: 16.4 million metric tons of CO2e).

5

3

We already reached our 2025 sales target for Accelerator products in 2021. Consequently, we will update our product portfolio

October 2022 | BASF Capital Market Story

steering target over the course of 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BASF SE
03:25aBASF SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:14aBasf : Virtual Roadshow UK/Ireland
PU
03:04aBasf : launches Chemetall Innovation and Technology Center for surface treatment solutions..
PU
02:51aEramet examining doubling of lithium capacity in Argentina
RE
02:17aSeed maker Syngenta says sales growth slows as economies cool
RE
10/26Materials Up as Dollar Retreat Continues -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10/26BASF SE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/26BASF SE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/26Global markets live: Alphabet, BASF, Mattel, Microsoft, Intel...
MS
10/26BASF SE : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 929 M 87 515 M 87 515 M
Net income 2022 4 797 M 4 830 M 4 830 M
Net Debt 2022 16 397 M 16 507 M 16 507 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 7,42%
Capitalization 40 701 M 40 975 M 40 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 110 725
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 45,50 €
Average target price 53,07 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-26.35%40 975
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-23.59%41 927
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-29.33%28 531
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.33%16 141
SASOL LIMITED20.96%10 538
BRENNTAG SE-22.59%9 383