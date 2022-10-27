BASF : Virtual Roadshow UK/Ireland

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 151 to 160 of the BASF Report 2021. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.
What is driving BASF's future growth?
Global trends provide opportunities for growth in the chemical industry
Driven by the
+24%
Population growth:
emerging markets
2021 to 2050
China the largest market:
~50%
Share of global
chemical market
by 2030
Digitalization:
Rapid growth in volume of data
Climate change:
Required reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the 2°C goal
660
zettabytes in 2030
-70%
by 2050 (baseline 1990)
Circular economy:
~200
Electromobility:
Non-recycled plastics
Growing demand for
worldwide
million metric tons per year
battery materials
~21%
per year 2021 to 2030
Unique position to deliver long-term value
Unique Verbund concept
6 Verbund sites globally
232 additional production sites worldwide
7.3 million metric tonsof CO2avoided globally in 2021
Industry-leading innovation platform
€2.2 billionR&D expenses in 2021
~10,000employees in R&D
Sales of ~€11 billion in 2021 with products launched during last 5 years
Strong and expanding local presence in fast growing Asian market
2 Verbund sites already
~70 production sites
€21.2 billion1sales in 2021
Strong volume and earnings developmentof BASF in Greater China
Creating value to society and contributing to a sustainable development
Target:25% CO2emission2reduction by 2030 (compared with 2018)
We aim to achievenet zero CO2emissions2 by 2050
Achieve €22 billion in Accelerator sales by 2025 (already reached in 2021: €24.1 billion3)
Progressive dividend policy
Aim to increase the dividend per share every year
Dividend of€3.40 per share for 2021
1
Sales in Asia Pacific by location of customer. Only includes sales from BASF entities fully consolidated according to IFRS 10/11
2
Includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. In March 2021, we replaced our previous target of CO -neutral growth
2
until 2030 (baseline 2018: 21.9 million metric tons of CO2e) with a new, more ambitious climate protection target to
reduce absolute CO2 emissions by 25% compared with 2018 (new target: 16.4 million metric tons of CO2e).
3 We already reached our 2025 sales target for Accelerator products in 2021. Consequently, we will update our product portfolio steering target over the course of 2022.
