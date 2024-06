BASF abandons plant project in Indonesia

Eramet has announced its decision, and that of BASF, not to invest in a joint nickel and cobalt refining plant in Weda Bay, Indonesia, following an in-depth assessment, including the project's execution strategy.



The project was the subject of a potential assessment agreement signed between the two groups in 2020. However, Eramet will continue to evaluate potential investments in the nickel batteries value chain for electric vehicles in Indonesia.



