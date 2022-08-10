Log in
04:16aBASF AGAIN ACHIEVES ITS PALM COMMITMENT : 100 percent RSPO-certified palm (kernel) oil sourced in 2021
PU
02:21aSika's MBCC acquisition delayed after UK inquiry launched
RE
08/08BASF SE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
BASF again achieves its Palm Commitment: 100 percent RSPO-certified palm (kernel) oil sourced in 2021

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
  • 242,946 metric tons of certified palm oil and palm kernel oil procured
  • More than 330,000 metric tons CO2 avoided by sourcing certified sustainable palm kernel oil
  • 6th edition of Palm Progress report launched

BASF again reached its goal of sourcing all palm (kernel) oils certified from sustainable sources by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) in 2021. Based on a voluntary commitment, the company purchased 242,946 metric tons of certified palm kernel oil in 2021, representing 100% of the total procurement volume. BASF also made further progress in developing transparent supply chains: Almost 96 percent of the company's global oil palm footprint - a total of 441,107 metric tons - can be traced back to the oil mill where it was produced. Compared with conventional sourcing, BASF avoided more than 330,000 metric tons of CO2emissions. These figures are among some of the details featured in the company's sixth edition of its Palm Progress Report, which has now been published.

Palm kernel oil and its primary derivatives are among BASF's key renewable raw materials. They are mainly used to produce ingredients for the cosmetics, detergent and cleaner industries, as well as in human nutrition. The company's progress in ensuring that its renewable-based products are made from sustainably sourced raw materials can be discovered in detail on the company's Palm Dialog website.

Further commitment

BASF is now fully focused on the next part of its voluntary commitment made in 2015: to expand it to those significant intermediates which are based on palm oil and palm kernel oil by 2025. These include fractions, primary oleochemical derivatives, and vegetable oil esters.

Certified sustainable palm (kernel) oil is just another example of how BASF's Care Chemicals division is addressing future challenges. Sustainability, digitalization, innovation and new approaches to working together are the key cornerstones to Care 360° - Solutions for Sustainable Life.

About Care Chemicals

BASF's Care Chemicals division offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications. We are a leading global supplier for the cosmetics industry as well as the detergents and cleaners industry, and support our customers with innovative and sustainable products, solutions and concepts. The division's high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters. We have production and development sites in all regions and are expanding our presence in emerging markets. Further information is available online at www.care-chemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-22-310

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
