BASF and StePac to Create New Packaging Brand for Fresh Produce

BASF SE said Wednesday that it will partner with StePac Ltd. to create a new packaging brand specifically for the fresh-produce sector.

The German chemical producer will supply Stepac with its Ultramid Ccycled, a chemically recycled polyamide 6, which Stepac will incorporate into its existing brands Xgo and Xtend. Israel-based Stepac specializes in developing chemically recyclable packaging for fresh perishables.

The properties of this new packaging brand, called Xgo Circular, will slow the ripening process and preserve the quality of fruit during long sea voyages, BASF said.

