  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:24 2022-12-14 am EST
47.52 EUR   -0.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

BASF and StePac to Create New Packaging Brand for Fresh Produce

12/14/2022 | 04:57am EST
By Christian Moess Laursen


BASF SE said Wednesday that it will partner with StePac Ltd. to create a new packaging brand specifically for the fresh-produce sector.

The German chemical producer will supply Stepac with its Ultramid Ccycled, a chemically recycled polyamide 6, which Stepac will incorporate into its existing brands Xgo and Xtend. Israel-based Stepac specializes in developing chemically recyclable packaging for fresh perishables.

The properties of this new packaging brand, called Xgo Circular, will slow the ripening process and preserve the quality of fruit during long sea voyages, BASF said.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 0456ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.04% 47.535 Delayed Quote.-23.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 88 175 M 93 873 M 93 873 M
Net income 2022 4 870 M 5 184 M 5 184 M
Net Debt 2022 16 647 M 17 723 M 17 723 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,81x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 42 521 M 45 269 M 45 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-23.06%45 269
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.35%51 010
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-13.51%35 202
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.58%16 332
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-28.48%10 567
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-7.72%10 257