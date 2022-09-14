Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:24 2022-09-14 am EDT
43.23 EUR   -2.23%
08:04aBASF and X-ELIO sign power purchase agreement to supply Freeport site with renewable energy
GL
09/13BASF SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/13BASF SE : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF and X-ELIO sign power purchase agreement to supply Freeport site with renewable energy

09/14/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • PPA agreement totaling 48 MW of solar energy
  • Renewable energy from X-ELIO’s Liberty Solar Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Plant, located in Houston
  • 100% of the Freeport site’s purchased power from renewable energy sources

FREEPORT, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF and X-ELIO have signed a 12-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply 48 megawatts (MW) of solar power to BASF’s Verbund site in Freeport, Texas. With this agreement in place, 100% of the site’s expected purchased power will be supplied from renewable energy.

The project will further reduce carbon emissions at the BASF Freeport site and offset more than 82,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, based on EPA estimates. Freeport is one of BASF’s six global Verbund sites, which takes an integrated approach to manufacturing, research and the overall management philosophy. Together with the maximum integration of infrastructure, processes, talent, energy and waste management, this philosophy creates a highly efficient manufacturing site.

“With this agreement, we take a big step forward, reaching 100% of the site’s purchased power to be supplied from renewable energy,” said Brad Morrison, Senior Vice President and Site Manager for the BASF site in Freeport. “Securing renewable energy at our Freeport site is a necessary step to improving our energy footprint and we appreciate the partnership with X-ELIO, which helps us realize the company’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

X-ELIO’s 72 MW Liberty Solar Photovoltaic project located in Houston, expected to be operational by 2024, will generate 137 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy per year while delivering more than $130 million in capital investment in the state and creating up to 125 construction jobs. The project will also include a 60 MW Energy Storage System.

Bill Morrow, Country Manager of X-ELIO in the U.S. highlighted: “This agreement is a major milestone in the development of renewable and sustainable energy for the industrial supply, one of the major objectives to achieve the necessary energy transition goals. X-ELIO is a great partner committed to the sustainability needs of its customers and it is an honor for us to be able to collaborate with exceptional partners like BASF.”

This agreement is fully aligned with X-ELIO’s strategy to support all sectors on their path to a net-zero way of doing business as well as BASF’s climate protection goals. BASF aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by the year 2030 compared with 2018 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 16,700 employees in North America and had sales of $25.9 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About X-ELIO:

X-ELIO is specialized in the development, construction, financing and operation of sustainable energy projects with a global presence in Europe, the United States, Latin America, Japan and Australia. The firm has 17 years of experience with more than 2.6 GW built. The group is a world leader in the development of renewable and sustainable energy, with a strong commitment to greenhouse gas reduction and the fight against climate change.
www.x-elio.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/x-elio
https://twitter.com/X_Elio_

BASF Media Contact:X-ELIO Media Contact:
David WinderIsabel Ruiz
Tel.: (979) 415-6273Tel.: +34 696 37 32 29
Email: david.winder@basf.comEmail: press@x-elio.com

All news about BASF SE
08:04aBASF and X-ELIO sign power purchase agreement to supply Freeport site with renewable en..
GL
09/13BASF SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/13BASF SE : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
09/13BASF : to debut VALERAS™ for its plastic additives portfolio at K 2022
PU
09/12BASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/12BASF SE : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
09/12BASF SE : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
09/09BASF Starts Collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries For CO2 Capture Project
MT
09/09BASF : Joint News Release BASF and Samsung Heavy Industries collaborate on Carbon Capture ..
PU
09/08BASF : Investor Visit BASF Battery Materials
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 936 M 86 989 M 86 989 M
Net income 2022 4 909 M 4 912 M 4 912 M
Net Debt 2022 16 805 M 16 815 M 16 815 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,05x
Yield 2022 7,79%
Capitalization 39 629 M 39 653 M 39 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 110 725
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 44,21 €
Average target price 55,83 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-28.44%39 653
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-15.71%47 513
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-29.87%28 376
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED16.01%18 259
FMC CORPORATION0.41%13 898
SASOL LIMITED21.49%11 388