BASF at K 2022: New lowPCF product portfolio with reduced CO2e footprint available now

BASF is presenting a portfolio of engineering plastics and polyurethanes with significantly reduced CO 2 e footprint at K 2022

Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) reduced by at least 30% compared to standard products or even close to zero

The lowPCF products are certified in compliance with REDcert2, immediately available in Europe and will be continuously expanded

Ludwigshafen, Germany - October 19, 2022 - BASF is presenting a comprehensive product portfolio of selected engineering plastics and polyurethanes with a significantly reduced carbon footprint (PCF) at the K 2022 trade fair. This presentation includes a range of Ultramid® A and B, Ultradur®, Ultraform®, Elastollan®, Elastopir® and Elastocool® families - all with PCF reductions of at least 30% compared to similar standard products while maintaining identical chemical and physical properties. Some lowPCF products, such as isocyanates, have a CO 2 e footprint close to zero.

"To shape a more sustainable future with plastics together with our customers and partners, we need improvements at all stages of the plastics cycle. This is what BASF's Plastics Journey is about," says Jürgen Becky, Senior Vice President, Performance Materials Europe, BASF. "The sustainable production of plastics also helps to achieve this. Here is where our new lowPCF product portfolio comes into play."

lowPCF product portfolio: Certified by REDcert2 and available short term

All products currently available from the lowPCF portfolio are certified according to the mass balance approach in line with the REDcert2 standard. The chemical and physical properties are identical to conventional products. Due to the already completed certification, the lowPCF products are available for the European market at short notice and within the usual delivery times.

Many options, one target: lowPCF

From the start, the new BASF lowPCF portfolio comprises various product families of engineering plastics and polyurethanes. This product diversity means there is no standard way to reduce emissions. Instead, the assessment of each product uses a different approach to determine where significant CO 2 e savings is possible during production.

However, all lowPCF products have one feature in common: the use of biomethane as a feedstock. Biomethane replaces the standard fossil raw material naphtha (natural gasoline) and is allocated to the respective lowPCF product using the mass balance approach. "In addition, green electricity is used in the production of lowPCF products at those sites, where it is available," says Dr. Gregor Daun, Strategy Carbon Management, BASF. "The use of glass fibers and other additives with a reduced CO 2 e footprint is in preparation and will further improve the PCF of the products in the future."

Today, the lowPCF portfolio includes 18 products. At K 2022, customers can interactively explore the advantages and application diversity of these products with reduced greenhouse gas emissions at the BASF booth (Hall 5, C21/D21). This portfolio will expand and become available worldwide in the mid-term based on customer demand; the next wave of products will be in 2023. Ultramid® Advanced lowPCF products will then be available.

BASF, a pioneer for transparency regarding the product carbon footprint

The lowPCF product portfolio is part of the BASF measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the value chains. An essential requirement for achieving this is the transparency of the carbon footprint at the product level. The PCF measures the climate impact of a product and considers total greenhouse gas emissions caused by a product in the different phases of its life cycle. To efficiently calculate product-related cradle-to-gate carbon footprints based on primary data, BASF developed SCOTT, a dedicated digital solution. It enables the company to provide accurate and detailed product-specific data on greenhouse gas emissions.

BASF at K 2022: Welcome to #ourplasticsjourney!

Go!Create! At K 2022, we invite everyone to join #ourplasticsjourney! At our booth in hall 5, C21/D21, we will explore new ways in which sustainable action is possible in all phases of the lifecycle of plastics: from how we can produce plastics more sustainably, to how we can use them better, to how we can discover new solutions to close the loop. Solving these challenges is a journey that we are all on together. At K 2022, we want to make that journey go faster. K is the #1 trade fair for plastics and rubber and will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from October 19 - 26, 2022. Visit www.plastics.basf.com/K2022.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

