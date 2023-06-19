Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45:55 2023-06-19 am EDT
44.51 EUR   -2.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
All News

BASF : breaks ground on polyethylene plant at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China

06/19/2023 | 04:18am EDT
  • The new plant serves fast-growing demand in China
  • World-scale production facility expected to start up in 2025

Hong Kong SAR, China - BASF has broken ground on a polyethylene (PE) plant at its Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China. The new plant with a capacity of 500,000 metric tons of PE annually will serve the fast-growing demand in China. The plant is scheduled to start up in 2025.

"China's demand for PE has experienced rapid growth and is going to outpace the rest of the world," said Bir Darbar Mehta, Senior Vice President of Petrochemicals Asia Pacific at BASF. "With the groundbreaking ceremony, BASF will enter the PE market in China via a competitive production footprint in its fully integrated production site in Zhanjiang, catering to our customers in the consumer goods, packaging, construction and transportation industries."

"Strategically located close to our customers, the Zhanjiang Verbund site is fully backward integrated to provide them with high quality and reliable PE products for a wide range of durable applications, including pipes, specialty films and blow molded parts for household and industrial chemical containers, especially in the South China market," said Bejoy Chandran, Vice President of Basic Business Management & China Sales Management, Petrochemicals Asia Pacific at BASF.

Polyethylene is a light, versatile thermoplastic polymer produced from ethylene. It is used in a wide range of applications from heavy-duty storage tanks and pipelines to flexible packaging and films.

BASF SE published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BASF SE
04:18aBasf : breaks ground on polyethylene plant at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China
PU
04:08aBasf : reorganizes the European distribution of polyoxymethylene (POM)
PU
06/18'The intention met with approval': 50 years ago, name ..
DP
06/18Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks
RE
06/16Pyrum Jump-starts Phased Commissioning of Tires Recycling Plant in Dillingen, Germany
MT
06/16Chinese delegation to meet with Germany's top corporate brass next week
RE
06/15Basf : Petronas Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in Kuantan 2022
PU
06/15Basf : in Indien Factsheet 2022
PU
06/15Basf : in Korea 2022
PU
06/15Basf : in Japan 2022
PU
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
Financials
Sales 2023 81 531 M 89 066 M 89 066 M
Net income 2023 3 580 M 3 910 M 3 910 M
Net Debt 2023 17 085 M 18 664 M 18 664 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 7,39%
Capitalization 40 849 M 44 624 M 44 624 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 109 013
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 45,70 €
Average target price 54,05 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Dirk Elvermann Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-1.49%44 624
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD50.91%69 751
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.14%31 860
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.79%16 737
BRENNTAG SE20.63%12 124
SOLVAY SA9.46%11 707
