BASF: collaboration with Siemens on a sustainable circuit breaker

June 10, 2024 at 10:43 am EDT

Siemens Smart Infrastructure and BASF today unveiled the first electrical safety product to include components made from biomass-balanced plastics.



Named Siemens SIRIUS 3RV2, this circuit breaker used in industrial and infrastructure applications is now made from BASF's Ultramid BMBcertTM and Ultradur BMBcertTM, where fossil raw materials at the start of the value chain are replaced by biomethane derived from renewable sources such as agricultural waste.



Both materials offer the same quality and performance as conventional plastics.



The change of material in the production of the SIRIUS 3RV2 circuit breaker will reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by around 270 tonnes per year.



