Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/29 04:18:38 am EDT
51.09 EUR   +0.54%
04:03aBASF concedes Wintershall Dea IPO is not an option now
RE
03:43aBASF SE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
03:41aBASF SE : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF concedes Wintershall Dea IPO is not an option now

04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the German chemical company, BASF Schwarzheide GmbH in Schwarzheide

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF said it has given up efforts to separately list its oil and gas business Wintershall Dea via an initial public offering (IPO) for now due to the joint-venture's exposure in Russia.

"We want to list the company on the stock exchange. Wintershall Dea has interests in production facilities in Russia. This makes an IPO difficult at this time," Chief Executive Martin Brudermueller said in a speech to shareholders at the chemical group's annual general meeting.

There was no change to the decision in principle to withdraw from the oil and gas business, he added.

The speech marks a reversal from February, when BASF said it was prepared to push through an IPO even as markets were roiled by Russia's attack on Ukraine.

BASF was in a dispute over when to list the business with Wintershall Dea co-investor LetterOne, which had come out against a market flotation for the time being.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 0.49% 51.06 Delayed Quote.-17.76%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 1.13% 205.6 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.09% 108.326 Delayed Quote.34.61%
PJSC GAZPROM 0.16% 237.53 End-of-day quote.-30.81%
SHELL PLC -1.53% 2188 End-of-day quote.34.91%
UNIPER SE 1.07% 24.66 Delayed Quote.-41.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.67% 70.925 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
WTI 1.50% 105.403 Delayed Quote.35.29%
All news about BASF SE
04:03aBASF concedes Wintershall Dea IPO is not an option now
RE
03:43aBASF SE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
03:41aBASF SE : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:50aMARKETMIND : Something's off
RE
02:32aBASF reaffirms earnings forecast; flags risks from Russia, China
RE
02:31aBASF SE : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
01:52aGas prices help OMV cushion Nord Stream impairments in Q1
RE
01:52aGas prices help OMV cushion Nord Stream impairments in Q1
RE
01:43aBASF Backs 2022 View, Confirms 1Q Results
DJ
01:32aBASF : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 80 915 M 85 147 M 85 147 M
Net income 2022 4 690 M 4 935 M 4 935 M
Net Debt 2022 16 108 M 16 951 M 16 951 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 6,79%
Capitalization 45 915 M 48 316 M 48 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 108 718
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,81 €
Average target price 66,95 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-17.76%48 316
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-12.32%57 132
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-16.34%34 366
FMC CORPORATION22.58%16 958
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.25%16 287
SASOL LIMITED48.27%15 036