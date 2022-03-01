Log in
BASF : donates 1 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine

03/01/2022 | 01:49pm EST
  • The amount will go immediately to the German Red Cross
  • Many employees have also signaled their willingness to donate

Following the attack on Ukraine ordered by the Russian government, the civilian population is suffering from the escalating violence. Hundreds of thousands are on the run. To help the people in the country, BASF has provided €1 million in emergency aid.

The amount will go immediately to the German Red Cross (GRC). This organization has been working tirelessly in the crisis region for several days.

"There is a war going on in Ukraine! The suffering for the civilian population in the country is immense," said Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF. "We want to help these people and therefore quickly decided to provide this emergency aid."

The German Red Cross is supporting its sister organization, the Ukrainian Red Cross (URC), in comprehensive relief efforts. An emergency relief expert from the GRC is on duty in Kyiv to coordinate aid with partner organizations. Among other things, the GRC plans to provide people in Ukraine and people arriving in neighboring countries with necessities: food, clothing, hygiene kits, but also communication devices such as charging facilities for cell phones. The German Red Cross will also provide psychosocial support.

Many BASF employees around the world have also signaled their willingness to donate. BASF will therefore be offering the opportunity to donate in the coming days. In addition to the emergency humanitarian aid, BASF will double the amount raised through employee donations.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-22-161

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 18:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
