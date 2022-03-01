BASF : donates 1 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The amount will go immediately to the German Red Cross

Many employees have also signaled their willingness to donate

Following the attack on Ukraine ordered by the Russian government, the civilian population is suffering from the escalating violence. Hundreds of thousands are on the run. To help the people in the country, BASF has provided €1 million in emergency aid.

The amount will go immediately to the German Red Cross (GRC). This organization has been working tirelessly in the crisis region for several days.

"There is a war going on in Ukraine! The suffering for the civilian population in the country is immense," said Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF. "We want to help these people and therefore quickly decided to provide this emergency aid."

The German Red Cross is supporting its sister organization, the Ukrainian Red Cross (URC), in comprehensive relief efforts. An emergency relief expert from the GRC is on duty in Kyiv to coordinate aid with partner organizations. Among other things, the GRC plans to provide people in Ukraine and people arriving in neighboring countries with necessities: food, clothing, hygiene kits, but also communication devices such as charging facilities for cell phones. The German Red Cross will also provide psychosocial support.

Many BASF employees around the world have also signaled their willingness to donate. BASF will therefore be offering the opportunity to donate in the coming days. In addition to the emergency humanitarian aid, BASF will double the amount raised through employee donations.

About BASF

