Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : drives innovation with new global Catalyst Development and Solids Processing Center

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • New center strengthens innovation leadership of chemical catalysts portfolio
  • Sustainable setup with all necessary solids processing capabilities in one place
  • Customers benefit from joint development and faster access to new catalyst technologies

BASF is strengthening its global catalyst development and helping customers to bring new products faster to the market. As part of this strategy, BASF is building a new pilot plant center at its Ludwigshafen site. The new Catalyst Development and Solids Processing Center will serve as a global hub for pilot-scale production and process innovations of chemical catalysts. The construction of the new pilot plant center in Ludwigshafen also emphasizes the importance of the site for global research. The new building is scheduled for completion by mid-2024.

'The new Catalyst Development and Solids Processing Center strengthens our focus on innovative and sustainable solutions that benefit our customers and the environment. It is a strong sign of our continuous commitment to innovation in our chemical catalysts portfolio. It allows us to more quickly respond to market needs and contribute to a more sustainable chemical industry,' said Dr. Peter Schuhmacher, President, Catalysts at BASF.

'The new Catalyst Development Center supports our Chemical Catalysts business' growth strategy. It sends a strong signal to customers that we at BASF are committed to innovating our process catalysts portfolio and bringing new products to the market faster. The new pilot plant also supports even closer collaboration with our development partners to jointly drive innovation,' said Dr. Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Process Catalysts at BASF.

Specifically, the new pilot plant helps chemical catalysts experts transfer laboratory recipes to production scale more quickly and manufacture sample quantities of new catalysts on a technical scale with short lead times. Customers thus gain faster access to new catalyst technologies - a factor that is critical to the successful introduction of new products to the market.

About BASF's Catalysts division

BASF's Catalysts division is the world's leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts. The group offers exceptional expertise in the development of technologies that protect the air we breathe, produce the fuels that power our world and ensure efficient production of a wide variety of chemicals, plastics and other products, including advanced battery materials. By leveraging our industry-leading R&D platforms, passion for innovation and deep knowledge of precious and base metals, BASF's Catalysts division develops unique, proprietary solutions that drive customer success. Further information on BASF's Catalysts division is available on the Internet at www.catalysts.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-21-284

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASF SE
08:14aBASF : drives innovation with new global Catalyst Development and Solids Process..
PU
04:14aSEANACTIV™ : BASF introduces fucoidan-rich algae extract to refresh and re..
PU
08/20BASF SE : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
08/17BASF : inaugurates “Care Evaluation Salon” for hair and skin care in..
PU
08/16BASF : L&L Products and Stellantis collaborate for lightweight success on the 20..
PU
08/11Germany's Lanxess raises 2021 profit outlook on demand recovery
RE
08/09BASF INDIA : Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/05EVONIK INDUSTRIES : hikes 2021 guidance but quarterly beat lags peers
RE
08/05BASF, Sinopec to Expand Production at Chinese Site
DJ
08/05BASF : and SINOPEC to further expand their Verbund site in Nanjing, China
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 74 801 M 87 756 M 87 756 M
Net income 2021 5 336 M 6 260 M 6 260 M
Net Debt 2021 14 647 M 17 184 M 17 184 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 59 894 M 70 273 M 70 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 107 646
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 65,21 €
Average target price 80,62 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE0.76%70 273
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.06%68 308
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.3.67%38 560
ROYAL DSM N.V.28.48%36 249
BRENNTAG SE36.38%15 658
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG6.41%15 522