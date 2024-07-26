A significantly weaker agrochemicals business and lower prices are leaving their mark on BASF.

At 1.957 billion euros, adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) in the second quarter was at the previous year's level, as the Ludwigshafen-based company announced on Friday. Analysts had expected an average of 2.046 billion euros. BASF achieved sales of 16.1 billion euros, a drop of almost seven percent within a year. Although BASF was able to post earnings growth in several divisions, operating profit in the agrochemicals business slumped by almost 66 percent due to lower demand and lower prices for the weed killer glufosinate-ammonium. The new CEO Markus Kamieth nevertheless confirmed the annual targets: For 2024, BASF continues to expect an increase in adjusted operating profit to between 8.0 and 8.6 (2023: 7.7) billion euros.

