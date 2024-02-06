BASF: exclusive partnership with hydroGEOPHYSICS

BASF announces an exclusive partnership with hydroGEOPHYSICS (HGI), a leading provider of geophysical services to the mining industry.



The collaboration aims to optimize copper extraction in the mining industry using HGI's geophysical techniques and will integrate BASF's new LixTRA leaching product to facilitate a significant increase in copper extraction.



' Technological advances are essential if the industry is to meet future copper demand. Using HGI's expertise to identify areas of poor heap leach performance, and then targeting these areas with BASF's deep well technology and LixTRA reagent is an excellent example of how partnerships can lead to sustainable process improvements in the mining industry', commented Caren Hoffman, Vice President of Mining Solutions at BASF.



