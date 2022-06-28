Log in
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
06/28/2022
43.17 EUR   +0.83%
BASF expands capacity for key specialty amines in North America

06/28/2022 | 10:26am EDT
  • Focus on polyetheramines and tertiary amines

  • Increase of production capacities at Geismar site on-stream in mid-2023

  • BASF aims to reliably support customers in North America

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF will increase the production capacity for key specialty amines manufactured at its Geismar, Louisiana site. After the completed production capacity expansion of a flexible world-scale production asset by mid-2023, BASF will be able to produce more of its key polyetheramines and tertiary amines marketed under the Baxxodur® and Lupragen™ brands. These assets in North America will complement a global network of specialty amines production plants including those at Verbund sites in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and in Nanjing, China.

“This investment underlines our commitment to continuously support the growth of our customers with high-quality specialty amines,” said Kevin Anderson, Vice President, Business Management Amines, Acetylenics and Carbonyl Derivatives, Chemical Intermediates, North America for BASF. “The additional capacity in Geismar will allow us to respond quickly and reliably to increasing market demand.”

BASF’s Baxxodur portfolio is utilized by customers as highly efficient curing agents and chain extenders in epoxy and polyurea applications for the wind, electrical, composites, adhesives and flooring industries. The usage of Baxxodur products allows customers to achieve a wide range of benefits in their formulation, including curing time, hardness, flexibility, peel strength, chemical and temperature resistance.

BASF’s Lupragen products are highly efficient amine catalysts for Polyurethanes (PU). Those catalysts are typically tertiary amines, which are required to facilitate the reaction of the main components – isocyanate and polyol. Depending on the choice of catalyst, the polyurethane forming process can be controlled to enhance the gelling or blowing reaction. BASF’s Lupragen portfolio includes several low-VOC catalysts which offer support to address the increasing target of sustainable emission reductions.

With about 300 different amines, BASF has one of the world’s most diverse portfolio of chemical intermediates. Along with alkyl-, alkanol- and alkoxyalkylamines, BASF offers heterocyclic and aromatic as well as specialty amines. The range is completed by an expanding portfolio of chiral amines of high optical and chemical purity. The versatile products prove themselves mainly to manufacture process chemicals, pharmaceuticals and crop protection products, as well as cosmetic products and detergents. They also serve to produce coatings, special plastics, composites and special fibers.

Baxxodur® and Lupragen™ are trademarks of BASF SE.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the US affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 16,700 employees in North America and had sales of $25.9 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Media Relations contact
Alberto Hernandez
Phone: 973-245-5228
alberto.c.hernandez@basf.com


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2022 84 180 M 89 316 M 89 316 M
Net income 2022 4 369 M 4 635 M 4 635 M
Net Debt 2022 16 716 M 17 735 M 17 735 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 8,11%
Capitalization 38 566 M 40 919 M 40 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 110 828
Free-Float 100%
