BASF in Japan

At a Glance

BASF has been a committed partner to Japan since 1888. Operating both production sites as well as research and development facilities in Japan, BASF contributes to the success of Japanese customers nationwide as well as globally by providing products and solutions to nearly all industries. These include the automotive, construction, pharmaceutical, medical, electronics, electric, packaging, home and personal care, agriculture and food industries.

BASF's relationship with Japan stretches back to the Meiji era, when our Indigo Pure BASF dyes were imported for Japan's traditional, navy blue "Kon-Gasuri" pattern. Color Chemie Trading Co., Ltd., the precursor of BASF Japan Ltd., was established in 1949. In October 2024, we will celebrate our 75th anniversary since establishment.

Today, BASF operates six production sites nationwide. In Totsuka, we produce and develop coating solutions for automotive companies; in Kitatone, we produce and develop emollients and waxes for personal care; in Kasumi, we produce and develop thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU); and in Rokuromi we produce and develop dispersions and resins. In addition, BASF Metals Japan Ltd. trades in precious metals as part of its catalyst business.

BASF collaborates closely with Japanese partners. These partnerships include BASF TODA Battery Materials LLC, a joint venture with TODA KOGYO CORP., which produces and sells lithium-ion battery materials. We also maintain BASF INOAC Polyurethanes Ltd., a joint venture with INOAC Corporation, for polyurethane materials, systems, elastomers, and N.E. Chemcat Corporation, a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., for our catalysts business.

In the area of research and development (R&D), Japan plays an important role in BASF's global network. BASF's Yokohama Innovation Center is the location of the Engineering Plastics Innovation Center and our Creation Center. Rokuromi R&D Center for dispersions and resins applications is located in Yokkaichi. BASF also operates AgSolution Farm Naruto, an agricultural solution research farm for crop protection products.

Sales in 2023 (by location of customer)