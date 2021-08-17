Log in
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
BASF : inaugurates “Care Evaluation Salon” for hair and skin care in Nigeria

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
  • In-house product evaluation supports customers and academic institutions focusing on ethnic hair and skin care in sub-Saharan Africa
  • In vivo sensory and performance testing of formulations to underpin market relevance and optimize consumer experience
  • New facility completes BASF's Application Technology Laboratory for personal care

Lagos, Nigeria - August 17, 2021 - BASF's Care Creations® has opened a state-of-the-art evaluation salon for personal care at its site in Lagos, Nigeria. The new facilities will enable in vivo sensory and performance testing of ethnic skin and hair care formulations on volunteers, helping customers to develop finished products with high relevance and consumer acceptance in the sub-Saharan African market. 'To develop successful formulations and ingredients for ethnic personal care products, a deep understanding of African consumers' preferences and pain points, their skin and hair characteristics, as well as how ingredients affect them is indispensable,' said Tosin Dania, Technical Manager Personal Care sub-Saharan Africa. 'The BASF 'Care Evaluation Salon' combines market empathy, science excellence and formulation expertise, allowing us to share this understanding and benefit with our customers across the region.'

Facilitating sustainable growth of the sub-Saharan African market

This new in-house salon is the first of its kind launched by a personal care ingredient supplier in Nigeria. It complements BASF's Application Technology Laboratory inaugurated in February 2019. 'This expansion is another example of our commitment to this growing and important market. With our strong local competency, we aim to drive the evolution of the personal care industry in sub-Saharan Africa towards more global competitiveness,' said Jason McAlpine, Vice President Personal Care - EMEA.

The salon and laboratory facility will be open forcollaboration with academic institutions onresearch topics in cosmetic science. By partnering with academic researchers, BASF aims to advance technical expertise in the region and support the training of the next generation of cosmetic scientists.

About the Care Chemicals division at BASF

The BASF division Care Chemicals offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications. We are a leading global supplier for the cosmetics industry as well as the detergents and cleaners industry, and support our customers with innovative and sustainable products, solutions and concepts. The division's high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters. We have production and development sites in all regions and are expanding our presence in emerging markets. Further information is available online at www.care-chemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-21-282

BASF SE published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
