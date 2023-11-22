BASF increases antifoam production in Turkey

November 22, 2023 at 06:40 am EST Share

BASF announces that its Dilovasi (Turkey) plant now has expanded production capacity for antifoam, a chemical used to reduce foaming in liquids.



The new production line will enable BASF to better meet the growing demand for high-performance Foamaster and Foamstar products in Southeastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



This will improve BASF's service to customers in the region, and reduce lead times to ensure faster delivery.



The new production line also helps BASF to reduce emissions associated with product transportation by significantly reducing distances.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.