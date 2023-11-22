New production line set up to meet growing demand for Foamaster ® and Foamstar ® products in South-East Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Customer lead times shortened and transportation-related emissions reduced

BASF's additives business strengthened to provide sustainable solutions for the paints, coatings and inks industries

Ludwigshafen, Germany - Nov 22, 2023, BASF, a global leader in the supply of additives to the coatings industry, has announced the expansion of defoamer capacity at its Dilovasi plant in Turkey. The new production line increases the company's capacity on site, allowing a better response to rising demand for high-performance Foamaster® and Foamstar® products in South-East Europe, the Middle East and Africa. By increasing its production capacity significantly, BASF will improve its service to customers in the region and reduce lead times to ensure faster delivery.

The new production line also helps BASF to cut emissions related to transportation of the products by significantly reducing distances.

The Dilovasi plant in Turkey plays an important role in BASF's additives business, serving as a key supply point for Dispex® AA products, including defoamers. The recent expansion of the polyacrylic-dispersing-agent line and the now enlarged defoamer capacity further strengthen the plant's role in BASF's additives business.

"The additional capacity in Dilovasi enables us to support the growth plans of our customers in the region and improve our service level," explained Joachim Burger, Head of Sales Additives EMEA.



Defoamers are essential in the production of paints, coatings and inks since they prevent not only foaming but also, as a result, defect formation. BASF's Foamaster® and Foamstar® products are well-known for their high performance in defoaming applications.