BASF : increases prices for ecovio® in Europe

02/16/2021 | 10:07am EST
With immediate effect or as contracts permit, BASF is increasing the prices for its certified biodegradable compound ecovio® in Europe. Affected grades are:

ecovio® F: + 350 €/ton (MT)

ecovio® M: + 350 €/ton (MT)

ecovio® T: + 350 €/ton (MT)

ecovio® is a certified compostable and soil-biodegradable bioplastic. Its main application areas are bags for organic waste or fruit and vegetables, cling films and agricultural mulch films. Compostable packaging solutions such as paper coating, shrink films as well as thermoformed and injection-molded applications can also be manufactured with ecovio®.

About BASF's Performance Materials division

BASF's Performance Materials division encompasses the entire materials' know-how of BASF regarding innovative, customized plastics under one roof. Globally active in four major industry sectors - transportation, construction, industrial applications and consumer goods - the division has a strong portfolio of products and services combined with deep understanding of application-oriented system solutions. Key drivers of profitability and growth are our close collaboration with customers and a clear focus on solutions. Strong capabilities in R&D provide the basis to develop innovative products and applications. In 2019, the Performance Materials division achieved global sales of €6.06 bn. More information online: www.plastics.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-21-129

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 15:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
