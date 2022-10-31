Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:27 2022-10-31 am EDT
45.65 EUR   +0.78%
06:13aBasf : initiates change of auditor
PU
03:56aBASF SE : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
10/27BASF SE : UBS gives a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : initiates change of auditor

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
  • Supervisory Board plans to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the election of Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as of 2024

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board of BASF SE has resolved in its meeting of October 20, 2022, to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in the year 2024 the election of Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of BASF SE for the business year 2024. For the audit of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2023, the Supervisory Board intends to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2023 that the current auditor, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, be appointed.

The change of auditor as of the business year 2024 is required by law because with the audit of the financial statements in 2023 KPMG will reach the shortened maximum term for audits of financial statements as set out in the German Financial Market Integrity Strengthening Act (FISG). KPMG has been auditing the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of BASF SE since the business year 2006.

The decision was preceded by a public and non-discriminatory tender procedure for the selection of a new auditor in accordance with the relevant provisions of the EU Statutory Audit Regulation. The selection process was carried out at an early stage to allow the new auditor sufficient time to conclude non-audit services and thus ensure its independence as well as a smooth transition.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-22-399

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
