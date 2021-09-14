Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : introduces IrgaCycle™, new additive solutions for mechanical recycling of plastics

09/14/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • IrgaCycle™ improves the properties of mechanically recycled plastics for different target industries
  • Novel plastic additive combinations for recyclers, compounders and converters
  • Tailored to enhance the quality of post-consumer and post-industrial polyolefin material for re-use in rigid, flexible and molding applications
  • Newest addition to VALERAS™, BASF's brand for its plastic additives portfolio that enables customers to achieve their sustainability goals

Ludwigshafen, Germany - September 14, 2021 - BASF has launched IrgaCycle™, a new range of additive solutions to address the imminent needs in plastics recycling.

The plastics industry is seeking ways to incorporate higher content of recycled polymeric material in all major applications to meet sustainability goals, while facing growing consumer concerns and stricter regulatory requirements to reduce plastic waste. Hereby a major challenge is to mitigate quality deficiencies of polymers arising from thermal and mechanical stress during the recycling process.

Recycled plastics often contain impurities and polymer contaminants that accelerate polymer degradation, which change the material properties. Consequently, recyclers and plastic converters are facing quality and performance issues while processing recycled polymeric material. Formulated additive packages improving the properties of these recycled plastics can be a solution for this challenge.

‟The production of plastics from mechanical recycling is expected to almost triple by 2030, driven by improved technologies and regulation. This corresponds to a growth of around 10 percent per year,' says Dr. Thomas Kloster, President of BASF's Performance Chemicals division. ‟With IrgaCycle we are expanding our existing portfolio step by step by specific solutions for recycling to support the circular economy goals for plastics.'

The new IrgaCycle range includes additive solutions that can help increase the percentage of recycled content in several end-use applications such as packaging, automotive & mobility, and building and construction. These solutions address specific quality issues associated with recycled resins, such as limited processability, poor long-term thermal stability and insufficient protection from outdoor weathering. At launch, the product line includes a range of different additive formulations, with more to follow in the future.

IrgaCycle PS 030 G enhances long-term thermal stability in rigid applications, mainly for recycled HDPE, polyolefins and mixed polymers.

IrgaCycle PS 031 G improves processing and long-term thermal stability of recycled LDPE and LLDPE for incorporation into films and related flexible packaging applications.

IrgaCycle PS 032 G provides processing stability and long-term thermal protection for recycled PP and polyolefin blends containing impurities.

IrgaCycle UV 033 DD combines weathering stability with enhanced thermal and processing stability for reclaimed HDPE and PP blends for re-use in outdoor goods.

IrgaCycle XT 034 DD rejuvenates processing, long-term heat stability and helps neutralize impurities of the 'first life' of the plastic, and with this improves mechanical properties of polyolefin recyclates.

A specific advantage of these blends lies in their ready-to-use product forms, which are easy to apply in the recycling steps. The granulated non-dusting product form ensures safe and easy dosage during converting or compounding of reclaimed material.

'We have formulated these solutions based on our extensive experience in the plastics industry, combining the high quality of our antioxidants and light stabilizer systems with our application expertise,' says Dr. Volker Bach, Global Lead Innovation at BASF Plastic Additives. 'With our global setup we are able to engage across the entire value chain of the recycling industry, be it with brand owners or converters alike and in all regions.'

The IrgaCycle range is offered as part of the VALERAS portfolio. In addition to enabling plastics circularity with IrgaCycle, VALERAS solutions bring significant sustainability value to plastic applications by improving durability, reducing waste, saving energy, reducing emissions, and promoting biodiversity.

Receive up-to-date news releases from BASF via push notification on your smartphone. Register for our news service at basf.com/pushnews.

About BASF Plastic Additives

BASF is a leading supplier, manufacturer, and innovation partner of plastic additives. Its comprehensive and innovative product portfolio includes additives which provide ease in processing, heat and light resistance to a variety of polymers and applications including molded articles, films, fibers, sheets and extruded profiles. The portfolio is constantly analyzed, assessed and actively improved towards solutions which make a larger contribution to sustainability. More information about plastic additives: www.plasticadditives.basf.com.

BASF plastic additives is part of BASF's Performance Chemicals division. The division's portfolio also includes fuel and lubricant solutions, kaolin minerals, as well as oilfield chemicals and mining solutions. Customers from a variety of industries including Chemicals, Plastics, Consumer Goods, Energy & Resources and Automotive & Transportation benefit from our innovative solutions. To learn more, visit www.performancechemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-21-308

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASF SE
03:12aBASF : introduces IrgaCycle™, new additive solutions for mechanical recycl..
PU
09/10TIMELINE-NORD STREAM 2 : Russia's push to boost gas supplies to Germany
RE
09/10Russia completes Nord Stream 2 construction, gas flows yet to start
RE
09/09BASF : at Simac – Endless possibilities of combining design, performance, ..
PU
09/09BASF : India's Antitrust Watchdog Raids BASF Unit Over Vegetable Seeds Price Sca..
MT
09/08RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Indian shares end flat, telecom sector gives up gains
RE
09/08Indian shares end flat, telecom sector gives up gains
RE
09/08BASF, others raided in India over alleged vegetable seeds price fixing - sour..
RE
09/08Basf india unit office among companies raided by india antitrust body - sourc..
RE
09/08BASF : Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 74 729 M 88 306 M 88 306 M
Net income 2021 5 353 M 6 325 M 6 325 M
Net Debt 2021 14 443 M 17 068 M 17 068 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 5,17%
Capitalization 60 261 M 71 147 M 71 210 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 107 646
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,61 €
Average target price 80,88 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE1.38%71 147
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.16.41%79 306
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-0.62%36 964
ROYAL DSM N.V.25.67%35 679
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED35.75%16 552
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION19.63%15 918