New plant to produce emollients for skin care and sun protection products

Start-up planned for autumn 2025

Düsseldorf, Germany - October 5, 2023 -BASF invests in the production of emollient specialties at its Düsseldorf site targeted for skin and sun protection products. A new reactor and upgrade of the distillation units enable an expansion of production capacity to meet the increasing demand for these specialty products. The new facilities are scheduled to go into operation in the third quarter of 2025.



Emollients bind and maintain skin moisture and improve the sensory properties of a care product. The need for special emollients for formulations that for instance enable silicone-free skin care and octocrylene-free sun protection continues to increase in Europe. BASF's production site in Düsseldorf, Germany, specializes in ingredients for the cosmetics and personal care industries and already offers the most comprehensive portfolio for emollients. Here, the capacity is now being expanded in a targeted manner to meet growing market demand with an investment in the mid double-digit million range.

Mary Kurian, President of BASF's Care Chemicals division, about the project: "BASF sees the growth potential in specialties for the personal care industry in Europe and, as the market leader, we are consistently investing to support this growth with our customers."

Düsseldorf is home to BASF's third-largest site in Europe and is also the world's largest and the key BASF site for the production and development of cosmetic ingredients.